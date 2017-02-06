Montgomery County Council president to hold news conference

1:36 Muslim woman records coffee shop encounter with man allegedly from Columbus Pause

0:53 Jury finds man guilty in 2006 homicide

2:32 The final U.S. Beauty and the Beast trailer

0:32 Jordan celebrates athletes headed to the next level

2:02 Making his debut at Rio Paralympics, Staff Sgt. John Joss shoots for gold

4:20 Columbus High soccer players thank their families, friends and coaches during signing day

2:26 Drew Barwick talks about helping out in Albany after the tornado

3:16 Sunday Interview: New sheriff discusses budget

1:26 School taps into the joy of serving those in need