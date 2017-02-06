National Politics

February 6, 2017 4:55 AM

Board to meet to consider funding for New Mexico's courts

The Associated Press
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.

The New Mexico Board of Finance is scheduled to hold a special meeting Wednesday to consider emergency funding to ensure the state's court system doesn't run out of money for jury trials.

The Albuquerque Journal reports (http://bit.ly/2kCdRz6) that the meeting was called by Gov. Susana Martinez, who serves as president of the seven-member board.

The board will consider a proposal to add up to $600,000 to the fund that pays jurors and up to $82,000 for other costs.

Last week, Martinez vetoed about $800,000 in emergency funding approved by the Legislature.

New Mexico Supreme Court Chief Justice Charles Daniels says the courts would have to stop conducting jury trials March 1 without new funding.

Related content

National Politics

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Fans have plenty to cheer about as Falcons rack up the points against the Patriots

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos