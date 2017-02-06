Feds seek stay on Hawaii Trump travel ban lawsuit deadlines

The U.S. Department of Justice is asking a federal court to suspend all deadlines in Hawaii's lawsuit challenging President Donald Trump's travel ban on people from seven majority-Muslim countries.
The federal government filed a motion in U.S. District Court in Honolulu on Monday requesting a stay on deadlines until the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals addresses a separate lawsuit on the same issue filed by Washington state and Minnesota.
The state of Hawaii had asked the court on Friday for a temporary restraining order and for a hearing within 14 days.
Hawaii Attorney General Doug Chin says Trump's executive order keeps Hawaii families apart, keeps residents from traveling and harms the state's tourism industry.
