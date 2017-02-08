Lawsuit: 3 police officers beat boy, 12, unconscious

A lawsuit alleges three Holyoke police officers beat a 12-year-old boy unconscious after responding to a report of shots fired three years ago.
The Republican reports (http://bit.ly/2kM5ReT ) the lawsuit filed Tuesday by the boy's mother against the officers and the city says the incident occurred on Feb. 8, 2014.
The suit says police had responded to a suicidal man and shots fired at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Bridge. The boy and another neighbor had tried to follow the man to the bridge to reason with him.
According to the suit, officers disarmed the suicidal man. The boy "panicked" and tried to flee. The suit says officers ordered the boy to kneel and seized and beat him.
Holyoke officials say the city hasn't yet been served with the complaint.
Comments