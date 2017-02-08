National Politics

February 8, 2017 9:48 AM

Santa Fe reconsiders "sanctuary" label in new resolution

The Associated Press
SANTA FE, N.M.

The city of Santa Fe is reconsidering using the term "sanctuary city" in a resolution reaffirming immigrant-friendly policies as President Donald Trump has threatened to withhold federal funds.

Drafters have removed the word "sanctuary" from a proposed resolution designed to emphasize Santa Fe's positions on using law-enforcement resources to question citizens' immigration status and other immigrant-friendly policies.

The move to back away from specific language comes in an effort to gain support among city council members who don't want to go head-to-head with the Trump administration.

The resolution is scheduled to be considered by the Finance Committee Feb. 13. At that time there will be a public hearing. The earliest it could come before the full City Council is Feb. 23.

Related content

National Politics

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Recording of 911 call relating to shooting of Georgia lawmaker released

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos