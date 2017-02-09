Arizona Supreme Court overturns part of no-bail measure

1:34 Surveillance video shows Georgia lawmaker after shooting Pause

0:50 Suspect in 5 Corner Lotto fatal shooting makes court appearance

3:21 How far can you go to protect yourself?

5:07 Highlights from 9th Circuit Court of Appeals hearing on President Trump's travel ban

1:06 UC Berkeley protest forces cancellation of Breitbart editor's talk

2:12 New restaurant pays homage to Columbus while bringing the flair of Los Angeles

0:32 Jordan celebrates athletes headed to the next level

3:13 Business owner allegedly accepted $27,000 from Columbus youth football teams without fulfilling jersey orders

1:37 REACH scholarship to make college dreams reality