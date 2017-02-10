Maricopa County court opens new law library resource center

The trial court in Arizona's most populous county has a new facility that officials say will improve service for people navigating the legal process.
Maricopa County Superior Court's Law Library Resource Center combines an existing law library, protective order center and self-service center.
A grand opening and ribbon-cutting was scheduled Friday for the center located at 101 W. Jefferson St. in downtown Phoenix.
According to court officials, the new facility helps implement a goal of moving away from a self-help environment toward one that provides individualized assistance and resource as needed.
The new center has customer service desks, public computers, training and conference rooms and a place to file documents with the court.
The county opened the self-help center in 1995.
