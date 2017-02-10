Man gets probation after apartment drug lab sparks fire

A Westerly man has been given probation for operating a drug lab that caused an apartment building fire in 2015.
U.S. District Court Judge John McConnell imposed the three-year sentence on 41-year-old Scott Slagel Friday. Prosecutors had sought a 27-month prison sentence.
Slagel pleaded guilty last May to endangering human life while illegally manufacturing a controlled substance.
He admitted to operating a butane hash oil lab from his apartment, which caused a fire in the early morning hours of November 27, 2015.
Investigators found marijuana plants, cans of butane, glass tubes, and a vacuum oven in his unit. Slagel said he used the equipment to make butane hash oil through a potentially explosive manufacturing process.
Comments