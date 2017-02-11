Congresswoman renews campaign to take on food waste

1:13 Suspect in fatal shooting appears in court Pause

1:01 Columbus police investigate scene after man killed on Conner Road

3:21 How far can you go to protect yourself?

0:37 See Carver's Mya Milner top Columbus on last-second shot

2:02 Making his debut at Rio Paralympics, Staff Sgt. John Joss shoots for gold

1:36 Muslim woman records coffee shop encounter with man allegedly from Columbus

0:50 Suspect in 5 Corner Lotto fatal shooting makes court appearance

0:13 Police need your help finding possible witness to recent homicide

1:37 REACH scholarship to make college dreams reality