National Politics

February 13, 2017 6:10 AM

State police: Fire at log home in York leaves 1 dead

The Associated Press
YORK, Maine

State police have tentatively identified a man killed in a fire that destroyed a log home in York over the weekend.

Workers at a nearby Veterans of Foreign Wars hall reported the fire on Saturday morning. The building was engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived.

State officials say a body was found in the rubble of the home on Saturday afternoon. Investigators say the body is probably the home's 64-year-old owner, John Herrin.

An autopsy will be performed this week.

The cause of the blaze remains under investigation.

Police say firefighters prevented the flames from spreading to other homes and a wooded area nearby.

Related content

National Politics

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Callaway Gardens couple marries 38 years after meeting on Robin Beach

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos