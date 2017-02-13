State Superintendent Evers outpacing opponents in money

State Superintendent Tony Evers has raised more than four times as much money as each of his opponents so far this year.
Campaign finance filings made Monday also show that Evers has about 15 times as much cash on hand as the challengers who face him in the Feb. 21 primary. Former Dodgeville school administrator John Humphries and former Beloit Superintendent Lowell Holtz are running against Evers.
Evers' campaign says he raised $142,000 in the first five weeks of the year and has nearly $238,000 cash on hand. Holtz raised about $30,000 and has around $15,000 cash on hand, while Humphries raised about $27,000 and also has $15,000 to spend.
The top two vote-getters in the Feb. 21 primary will advance to face each other in the April 4 election.
