Police: Pedestrian killed by hit-and-run driver in Coventry

Police say a 19-year-old Rhode Island man was killed by a hit-and-run driver who was possibly operating a snowplow on a snow-covered road in Coventry.
The victim was struck by a vehicle on Arnold Road just before 12:30 a.m. Monday. The teen was treated at the scene by paramedics before being taken to Kent Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Police are withholding the victim's identity pending notification of family.
Initial reports indicated that the victim was struck by a snowplow. Police are working to confirm that.
The accident remains under investigation.
