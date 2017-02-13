Couple gets $1.6M after incident involving Las Cruces police

1:13 Suspect in fatal shooting appears in court Pause

0:32 Chicken Comer returns to Phenix City

1:01 Georgia Tech police show they've got the moves

2:13 Callaway Gardens couple marries 38 years after meeting on Robin Beach

8:32 Gus Malzahn evaluates each member of Auburn's Class of 2017

1:37 REACH scholarship to make college dreams reality

3:38 Looking Back: Carlton Gary and the Stocking Stranglings

3:06 Challenges of City Chickens

2:01 Trump: U.S. and Canada share same values, love of freedom