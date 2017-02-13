National Politics

February 13, 2017 9:42 PM

Seattle to offer employees 12 weeks paid parental leave

The Associated Press
SEATTLE

The Seattle City Council has voted unanimously to offer city employees up to 12 weeks of paid parental leave.

The Seattle Times reports (https://goo.gl/FIJSI8 ) the council voted Monday.

Mayor Ed Murray had asked for the change, saying no person should be forced to choose between their job and caring for their family.

Less than two years ago, the council approved four weeks of paid parental leave, making Seattle one of the first cities in the country to offer the benefit.

Employees will become eligible for 12 weeks after working for the city for six months. It applies to births and placements of children into homes through adoption, foster care and legal guardianship.

The added weeks are estimated to cost the city an extra $2.6 million per year.

