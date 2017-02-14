Wyoming county, town hire total solar eclipse coordinator

Teton County and the town of Jackson have hired a special events coordinator to organize various activities for August's solar eclipse, which is expected to bring hundreds of thousands of visitors to Wyoming.
The Jackson Hole News and Guide reported (http://bit.ly/2lF2uHr) Monday that Kathryn Brackenridge will get to work on launching a social media campaign, coordinating events and acting as a liaison with police and emergency responders.
Jackson will be a prime viewing spot for the total solar eclipse on Aug. 21.
The county and town's efforts to prepare for the event come after a bill that would've helped deal with the expected onslaught of visitors to view the eclipse died in the state House last week.
Officials estimate about 350,000 people could visit Wyoming just to watch the eclipse.
