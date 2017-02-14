Vermont gov reappoints education secretary

2:04 Controversial hypnosis sketch in ‘Stocking Strangler’ case allowed into evidence Pause

2:13 Callaway Gardens couple marries 38 years after meeting on Robin Beach

1:01 Georgia Tech police show they've got the moves

1:13 Suspect in fatal shooting appears in court

0:32 Chicken Comer returns to Phenix City

3:38 Looking Back: Carlton Gary and the Stocking Stranglings

1:25 Check out the Aflac duck, singer Brandy Clark hanging out before the Grammys

3:06 Justin Patrick Johanson remembered by his Northside coach and and principal

2:04 Justin Patrick Johanson remembered by teammate Bryce Valero