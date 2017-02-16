National Politics

February 16, 2017 5:04 AM

Supporters of paid sick leave to hold prayer for the sick

The Associated Press
ANNAPOLIS, Md.

Supporters of requiring paid sick leave in Maryland will be praying for the sick.

They are hosting a day of prayer in Annapolis on Thursday afternoon in front of the Maryland State House.

They will be highlighting how nearly 300 faith leaders have signed a clergy letter in support of the Health Working Families Act.

Last year, the House of Delegates passed a measure to require paid sick leave, but the bill died in the state Senate. Lawmakers are trying again.

Gov. Larry Hogan also has proposed a bill.

