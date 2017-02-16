National Politics

February 16, 2017 8:28 AM

Man dies after being shot by officer in Missouri town

The Associated Press
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating after a man was fatally shot by a police officer in the southeast Missouri town of Cape Girardeau.

Police say the officer was investigating suspicious activity at a home Wednesday night and encountered a man with a knife who allegedly moved toward the officer in a threatening manner. The officer shot the man several times.

The suspect was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead. His name has not been released. An autopsy is planned.

The officer was unhurt. He is on paid administrative leave pending an investigation.

Cape Girardeau, a town of 39,000 residents, is 115 miles south of St. Louis.

