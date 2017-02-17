Court rejects new trial for man convicted of 1971 murder

The New Hampshire Supreme Court has ruled that a man convicted of killing an 18-year-old woman four decades ago doesn't deserve a new trial.
Robert Breest has denied fatally beating Susan Randall in February 1971 and tossing her partially nude body onto the frozen Merrimack River in Concord. Breest has twice been denied parole because he refuses to admit to the killing.
In its unanimous decision Friday, the court rejected Breest's request for a new trial and said DNA evidence would not result in a different verdict.
Breest had argued the DNA evidence would show Randall had a violent struggle with at least two men. He said that would contradict claims that he acted alone or was one of the killers.
Comments