National Politics

February 17, 2017 12:50 AM

NY expands energy relief policy for low-income residents

The Associated Press
ALBANY, N.Y.

New York state is expanding its Energy Affordability Policy.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Thursday that $12 million will be added to provide nearly two million low-income New Yorkers with direct energy cost relief annually. The money will allow 50,000 customers to participate and brings the total program benefits to $260 million.

The policy change will boost the number of low-income utility customers receiving monthly discounts from approximately 1.1 million to 1.7 million.

The policy, which was announced last year, limits energy costs for low-income New Yorkers to no more than approximately 6 percent of household income, on average. That's half of what many New Yorkers are currently paying.

Related content

National Politics

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

The Infantry Buffalo Soldiers Monument is dedicated at the National Infantry Museum

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos