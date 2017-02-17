National Politics

Mother of man shot by police settles lawsuit

The Associated Press
SALT LAKE CITY

A woman whose son was shot by police while holding a costume samurai sword has settled a lawsuit over his death, resolving a conflict with her onetime lawyer that reached a federal appeals court.

Lawyer Clemens Landau said Thursday the final settlement terms are confidential but acceptable to Susan Hunt.

Hunt had been asking an appeals court to overturn a judge's ruling that enforced a $900,000 agreement with the city of Saratoga Springs.

She said her ex-attorney wrongly took the deal on her behalf, though he denied that and produced a recording of her appearing to agree to it.

Hunt told reporters she rejected the money because it would bar her from talking publicly about 22-year-old son Darrien Hunt.

City lawyers have said she misunderstood the terms.

