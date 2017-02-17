Wilmington City Council votes to return prayer to meetings

The Wilmington City Council will again have prayer before meetings.
News outlets report the council voted 11-2 Thursday to return public prayer. It comes a little more than a month after voting to replace it with silent reflection at the beginning of its meetings.
The only two no votes were from Councilwoman Loretta Walsh and Council President Hanifa Shabazz, voting against her own resolution.
Shabazz, who sponsored the change to silent reflection, said her intention was to be more inclusive of all faiths. But after hearing from council members, Shabazz says she sponsored the resolution bringing prayer back.
Shabazz says the new prayer will not reflect a particular deity. Council members and faith leaders will work together to write it and it will be used at the next meeting.
