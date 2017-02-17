Tentative settlement reached on 2008 education lawsuit

The Chicago Urban League and the Illinois State Board of Education have reached a tentative settlement of a lawsuit that claims discriminatory school funding.
In the settlement, the board agrees that if appropriations for schools are inadequate, it will either cap per pupil cuts or use another methodology to distribute funds "based on the needs of each school district and its students."
The Urban League claimed in the lawsuit filed in 2008 the state's funding model has a "demonstrable, disparate and adverse impact" on minority students, violating the Illinois Civil Rights Act. The organization later moved for a partial summary judgment on their claims the board's habit of dividing funds equally, regardless a district's size or student population, discriminated against students based on race.
Urban League and state spokeswoman refused to discuss the settlement until the state board considers and vote on it on Wednesday.
Comments