National Politics

February 18, 2017 9:58 AM

Warren County asks permission to move jail outside Vicksburg

The Associated Press
VICKSBURG, Miss.

Warren County wants state lawmakers to let the county place its jail outside the city limits of Vicksburg.

Supervisors tell The Vicksburg Post (http://bit.ly/2lsP2Wu) they may ask for a bill waiving the requirement that a jail be located within the city limits. Lawmakers have waived the requirement for other counties.

Such a bill would have to be introduced by March 24.

Supervisor Richard George says he wants to ensure the jail is the best location for future growth, and also wants a flat site in the hilly county.

State lawmakers say they will support a bill if Sheriff Martin Pace, Vicksburg and county officials agree.

Replacing the 1907 structure has been periodically considered. Talk resurfaced after a murder suspect escaped the current jail last year, holding a family at knifepoint.

Related content

National Politics

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

War correspondent Joe Galloway remembers his best friend and "blood brother," Lt. Gen. Hal Moore, 94, during memorial services for retired soldier at the National Infantry Museum. Moore commanded the 1st Battalion, 7th Cavalry Regiment in Vietnam at the Battle of Ia Drang in 1965. The two men wrote the book "We Were Soldiers Once ... and Young" based on the battle, and in 2002 Mel Gibson portrayed Moore in the film "We Were Soldiers."

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos