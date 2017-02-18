National Politics

February 18, 2017 11:27 AM

Shaheen part of delegation to Munich Security Conference

The Associated Press
CONCORD, N.H.

Democratic U.S. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen is attending a two-day foreign policy and security conference in Germany.

Shaheen is part of a 16-member bipartisan Congressional delegation led by Republican Sen. John McCain, of Arizona. They'll be attending the annual Munich Security Conference on Saturday and Sunday.

Shaheen will participate in a panel discussion on Sunday titled "The New U.S. Foreign Policy: Views from Congress." Other panelists include Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham, of South Carolina and Democratic Sen. Christopher Murphy, of Connecticut.

Related content

National Politics

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

War correspondent Joe Galloway remembers his best friend and "blood brother," Lt. Gen. Hal Moore, 94, during memorial services for retired soldier at the National Infantry Museum. Moore commanded the 1st Battalion, 7th Cavalry Regiment in Vietnam at the Battle of Ia Drang in 1965. The two men wrote the book "We Were Soldiers Once ... and Young" based on the battle, and in 2002 Mel Gibson portrayed Moore in the film "We Were Soldiers."

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos