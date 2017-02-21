Rep. Brat faces angry constituents, supporters at town hall

0:46 9 mm vs 45-caliber: Columbus Police Department proposes switching guns Pause

4:25 Congressman to audience: "We didn't wake up an exceptional country, we became an exceptional country."

1:28 Gloria Strode defends her husband at Columbus Council

4:19 Mayor to community: Crime is down and significantly so

2:40 Looking Back: Mother remembers son fatally shot in 2013

25:42 Sunday Interview with Maj. Gen. H.R. McMaster

0:56 McMaster: "In the army, because the stakes are so high, you can't just be a yes man."

1:37 REACH scholarship to make college dreams reality

2:01 Murder suspect pleads not guilty in death of his son