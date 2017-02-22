West Virginia Supreme Court to hear 3 cases in Morgantown

West Virginia's Supreme Court justices will hear cases next week at West Virginia University's College of Law.
Justices are scheduled to hear arguments in three cases on Feb. 28 in the law school's Marlyn E. Lugar Courtroom.
Among the cases include a certified question from Ohio County circuit court about parental abuse and neglect involving an unborn child.
The justices travel to Morgantown each year to hear an argument docket at the law school.
The event is free and open to the public. It will be shown live on the West Virginia Judiciary website.
