Southfield mayor to deliver State of the City address

Southfield Mayor Ken Siver is scheduled to deliver his State of the City address next month during the Southfield Area Chamber of Commerce's annual meeting.
Siver is expected to give an overview of the past year and reveal his vision for Southfield's future on March 20.
Over the past year, officials in the suburban Detroit community have revealed redevelopment plans for the now-closed 114-acre Northland shopping center site. The city also has battled a northern Michigan company that wants to drill an oil well on property owned by a megachurch.
