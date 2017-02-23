National Politics

February 23, 2017 6:41 AM

U of Iowa eliminating some scholarships as part of cutbacks

The Associated Press
IOWA CITY, Iowa

The University of Iowa is eliminating academic scholarships expected by more than 2,400 resident students for the 2017-18 school year.

The Iowa City Press-Citizen reports (http://icp-c.com/2mod1ms ) that a letter being sent by university President Bruce Harreld blames the Legislature's decreasing university funding by $8 million. University officials estimate that cutting the scholarships will save the university about $4.3 million.

The university already has reduced its Summer Hawk Tuition program, tightened residency requirements for out-of-state students and raised the minimum number of credit hours required for students to live in the dorms.

Harreld told state lawmakers Wednesday that the cutbacks were necessary because of the $8 million reduction in state funding that the university is required to handle over the next four months.

Related content

National Politics

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Senior night honors CSU Lady Cougars basketball players who finished season unbeaten at home

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos