National Politics

February 23, 2017 8:22 AM

Man killed by St. Louis police identified

The Associated Press
ST. LOUIS

St. Louis police have identified the man killed by an officer after allegedly shooting at police as they served a search warrant for drugs at a home.

Police said Wednesday that the man killed was 63-year-old Don Clark.

Police say a 40-year-old officer and colleagues were executing search warrants Tuesday night after a six-month investigation when Clark shot at them. The officer returned fire.

Clark was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead. The officers were not hurt.

Police say illegal drugs, two guns and a large amount of ammunition were recovered as a result of the search warrants. The officer involved in the shooting is on administrative leave pending an internal investigation.

