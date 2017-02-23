Honolulu considers expanding sit-lie ban

Honolulu city leaders are considering expanding the reach of a law banning people from sitting or lying down on certain public sidewalks.
A bill introduced by City Council member Joey Manahan would expand the sit-lie ban to include the neighborhoods of Kalihi and Iwilei, while a measure brought forward by Councilwoman Ann Kobayashi would expand the ban in the Ala Moana area.
Manahan and Kobayashi say the measures would help small businesses owners who say homeless encampments have lost them money and customers. Critics of sit-lie bans, however, see them as criminalizing being poor and possibly unconstitutional.
The first ban was introduced by Mayor Kirk Caldwell in 2014. It targeted Waikiki first and later expanded to include 15 neighborhoods.
Comments