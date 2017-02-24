Leaders drop plans for 2 Salt Lake City homeless shelters

0:31 LaGrange police searching for suspects in church van theft Pause

2:11 Wilson Homes public housing units get a facelift

1:46 Jury delivers voluntary manslaughter verdict in New year's Day fatal stabbing

3:38 Looking Back: Carlton Gary and the Stocking Stranglings

2:20 Columbus residents speak out about plans for Standing Boy Creek State Park

2:40 Looking Back: Mother remembers son fatally shot in 2013

1:30 Man celebrates quarter century of work at Burger King

1:31 It's "all hands on deck" when you need to feed 5,000 hungry people

1:48 Artist Michael Sims creates a mural outside of his new studio