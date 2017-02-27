Discussion of Byrd legacy being held at Marshall this spring

Panelists will discuss the longtime senator from West Virginia, the late Robert C. Byrd, at a free program at Marshall University this spring.
Among the panelists will be Marshall assistant professor C. Damien Arthur, who is currently working on an analysis and political biography of Byrd. Arthur says a closer look at Byrd reveals a fascinating person who loved West Virginia, the U.S. Senate and the U.S. Constitution.
Byrd was the longest-serving senator in history, with nine consecutive terms from Jan. 3, 1959, through June 28, 2010, when he died.
Other panelists will be Raymond Smock, the director of the Robert C. Byrd Center for Congressional History and Education, and Jay Wyatt, the Byrd center's director of programs and research.
The discussion will be at 10 a.m. April 10 in Room 402 of Marshall's Drinko Library.
