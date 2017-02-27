Discussion of Byrd legacy being held at Marshall this spring

1:26 Is public funding necessary for the arts? Pause

2:40 Looking Back: Mother remembers son fatally shot in 2013

1:37 REACH scholarship to make college dreams reality

6:33 These women shattered ceilings, here's their message for you

4:35 Modesto Police Body Camera Footage (long)

1:30 Man celebrates quarter century of work at Burger King

1:41 Coroner gives details in one-vehicle accident that killed two children

1:29 Modesto Police Body Camera Footage (short)

1:31 It's "all hands on deck" when you need to feed 5,000 hungry people