February 27, 2017 10:05 AM

Lawmakers reject call for commission to study race relations

The Associated Press
PIERRE, S.D.

A House panel has rejected a call to create a commission to study race relations among Native Americans and the state of South Dakota.

The House State Affairs Committee on Monday voted down the resolution. Democratic Rep. Shawn Bordeaux, the prime sponsor, says it's necessary to talk about race in South Dakota.

The resolution would have encouraged the formation of a truth and healing conciliation commission to oversee an analysis of past and present policies affecting tribes and chart a path for the healing and empowerment of tribal members.

Republican Rep. Tona Rozum, an opponent, says that she doesn't think another government commission would help.

