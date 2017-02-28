Utah governor optimistic Trump will give states flexibility

Gov. Gary Herbert says he's coming away from a meeting in Washington with President Donald Trump optimistic that the new president will give states more power and prune federal regulations that burden businesses.
Herbert spoke to reporters Tuesday by phone from Washington, where he and other state leaders in the National Governor's Association met with the president and administration officials starting late last week.
The Republican governor says Trump told the group of governors that when it comes to immigration enforcement, he only wants to target those for deportation who have committed crimes in the U.S.
Herbert says he did not get a chance to discuss Bears Ears National Monument with Trump or Vice President Mike Pence. Herbert and Utah's GOP-controlled Legislature have called for Trump to overturn the monument designation.
