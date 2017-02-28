Bountiful officials scrap plan to relocate city hall

Officials in Bountiful have scrapped a contentious plan to relocate the community's city hall.
The Standard-Examiner in Ogden (http://bit.ly/2mpOC4h ) reports city officials plan to cancel the contracts to build the structure when they meet Tuesday. City leaders say they will look into making improvements to the existing city hall building.
The relocation plan was met with strong opposition from the community, including a group that filed a lawsuit in an effort to let voters weigh in on the plan.
The lawsuit was filed after the city council rejected a 4,000-signature petition to bring the plans before voters.
Mayor Randy Lewis in a statement says "no project is worth lasting disharmony and mistrust."
Bountiful city leaders had argued that the $13 million plan would bring business to the city's downtown.
