The Latest: Child abuse case prompts more police training

The Latest on a child abuse case involving a baby-sitter married to a Honolulu police officer (all times local):
2 p.m.
The Honolulu Police Department says detectives are receiving additional training for child abuse cases. This comes after parents of a boy injured at a day care run by an officer's wife raised concerns about how the investigation was handled.
Department spokeswoman Michelle Yu says procedures for handling felony cases involving young children are being reviewed.
Chelsea and Rey Valiente believe the baby sitter's police connection is the reason there have been no arrests two years after their son was injured.
After online news site Civil Beat detailed the family's story, Acting Chief Cary Okimoto said he ordered an administrative investigation into what happened. He's expected to update the police commission Wednesday.
According to records provided by the Valientes, Peyton, now 3, suffered a traumatic brain injury after being shaken.
___
10:45 a.m.
A Hawaii couple thought it was an added bonus that the woman they paid to watch their 17-month-old son was married to a Honolulu police officer.
But Chelsea and Rey Valiente now believe the baby sitter's police connection is the reason there have been no arrests two years after their son was severely injured at her home day care.
After online news site Civil Beat detailed the family's story, Acting Chief Cary Okimoto said he ordered an administrative investigation into how the case was handled. He's expected to update the police commission Wednesday.
According to records provided by the Valientes, Peyton, now 3, suffered a traumatic brain injury after being shaken.
Comments