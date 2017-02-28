House kills bill that on tags for women's antelope hunt

A bill that sought to bring parity to separate men's and women's antelope hunts in Wyoming has died in the state House.
Senate File 60 would have guaranteed tags for the new all-women's pronghorn hunt near Ucross in north-central Wyoming. Currently, the annual, men's-only One Shot Antelope Hunt in Lander is provided additional tags by the state Game and Fish Department to ensure each hunter receives a tag.
But the Casper Star-Tribune reports (http://bit.ly/2l9wivN ) that the bill wasn't debated in the House on Tuesday and died. A vote for force debate on the measure failed 42-18.
Republican Rep. Jim Allen of Lander said the women's hunt has had no problems getting tags in their hunt area while the Lander One Shot hunt is more difficult to obtain a tag.
