Phoenix police: 2 arrested for misconduct involving weapons

Police in Phoenix say two men are in custody for alleged misconduct involving weapons.
Officers responded to an emergency call for assistance around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday about a man with a gun.
Police say federal immigration officers were trying to arrest the man, identified as 33-year-old Juan Pena-Medina who had been in possession of a rifle.
As police officers arrived, Pena-Medina went into his home.
They say he later surrendered to police without incident and was taken into custody on suspicion of misconduct involving weapons.
Investigating officers saw additional weapons inside the home and detained a second suspect, 31-year-old Leonela Contreras.
It was unclear Tuesday night if either Pena-Medina or Contreras has a lawyer yet.
