March 1, 2017 7:10 AM

Officials: Snowmobiler, water-skier charged in lake stunt

The Associated Press
LACONIA, N.H.

Two Meredith men have been arrested after state officials say one of them was driving a snowmobile at high speeds on an icy lake while pulling the other who was on skis.

The state Department of Fish and Game says 28-year-old Jory Vachon was riding a snowmobile at a high rate of speed on Lake Winnipesaukee (wihn-ah-pah-SAH'-kee) over the weekend and pulling 32-year-old Patrick Keefer.

A video was posted several social media sites.

Vachon is charged with disorderly conduct and skimming, or riding a snowmobile over open water at high speeds.

Keefer is charged with disorderly conduct.

Each could face fines of up to $1,500. Both declined to comment.

An online fundraiser has been created to pay the fines.

