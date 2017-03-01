Officials: Snowmobiler, water-skier charged in lake stunt

1:28 Gloria Strode defends her husband at Columbus Council Pause

1:13 Karen Allen brings author's short story to the screen

1:52 Coming Attraction: Here's a sneak peek at short film based on Carson McCullers story

1:14 Company announces major development in downtown

1:31 It's "all hands on deck" when you need to feed 5,000 hungry people

2:10 Columbus Technical College cuts the ribbon on its "sexy" new welding lab

1:40 Get a glimpse at Auburn's first and second team offense

2:40 Looking Back: Mother remembers son fatally shot in 2013

6:05 John Pezold on Government Transparency