Officials: Snowmobiler, water-skier charged in lake stunt

Two Meredith men have been arrested after state officials say one of them was driving a snowmobile at high speeds on an icy lake while pulling the other who was on skis.
The state Department of Fish and Game says 28-year-old Jory Vachon was riding a snowmobile at a high rate of speed on Lake Winnipesaukee (wihn-ah-pah-SAH'-kee) over the weekend and pulling 32-year-old Patrick Keefer.
A video was posted several social media sites.
Vachon is charged with disorderly conduct and skimming, or riding a snowmobile over open water at high speeds.
Keefer is charged with disorderly conduct.
Each could face fines of up to $1,500. Both declined to comment.
An online fundraiser has been created to pay the fines.
