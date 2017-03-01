National Politics

Senate panel OKs bill allowing "snake shot" in cities

The Associated Press
PHOENIX

An Arizona Senate committee has approved a bill allowing city residents to fire small-caliber guns loaded with tiny pellets normally used to shoot rats or snakes for any reason.

Wednesday's 4-3 party-line vote in the Government Committee came with backing from a gun-rights group and over opposition from people concerned about public safety and wildlife.

Republican Rep. Jay Lawrence's proposal has already passed the House, and a vote by the full Senate will send it to Gov. Doug Ducey's desk for consideration.

The proposal amends a landmark 2000 law aimed at celebratory gunfire enacted following the 1999 death of a Phoenix teen struck by a stray bullet.

