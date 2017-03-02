Constitutional amendment to say liberty come from God fails

2:09 Salvation Army Family Store plans celebration Pause

2:19 Why did this school give students free Nike Air Jordans?

2:03 Peak azalea season has arrived at Callaway Gardens

1:53 Looking for a job? You'll want to watch this first

1:11 Grandmother sends warning after stranger tries to lure girl from school

1:14 Company announces major development in downtown

1:37 REACH scholarship to make college dreams reality

2:02 Making his debut at Rio Paralympics, Staff Sgt. John Joss shoots for gold

2:40 Looking Back: Mother remembers son fatally shot in 2013