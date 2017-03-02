Personhood bill fails deadline to move ahead in Iowa

An effort by Iowa Republicans to outlaw abortion in the state failed Thursday to advance past a legislative procedural deadline, indicating the so-called personhood bill likely lacked enough support in the GOP-controlled Legislature.
Anti-abortion rights groups had rallied for weeks around the legislation, which would have declared that life begins at conception. Other states have considered similar measures, though none have been successful. If enacted, it would have likely faced legal challenges.
The bill came to an end quietly by being kept off the agenda of a Senate Judiciary Committee meeting. The committee needed to vote on the measure for it to survive a deadline that requires certain legislative action on policy bills.
Republican Sen. Brad Zaun, committee chairman and co-sponsor of the bill, made the final decision about the calendar. "I didn't have the votes," he said.
Another bill still under consideration would ban most abortions after 20 weeks of pregnancy. Another Senate committee was meeting Thursday to vote on that bill, and Zaun said he felt strongly that there were enough votes to advance it.
Republicans control both legislative chambers and the governor's office after the Nov. 8 election, a win that knocked Democrats from any power for the first time in nearly 20 years. The dynamics have translated into more conservative-leaning bills this session, and anti-abortion rights groups had hoped it meant a chance at a flat-out ban on abortion.
Comments