Utah investigators crack down on coin pusher, slot machines

The Utah Attorney General's Office says investigators have seized evidence and hundreds of thousands in cash from about 500 coin game machines across the state that violate Utah's gambling ban.
Investigations Chief Leo Lucey says the attorney general's office and other law enforcement agencies served search warrants this week on more than 130 mini-marts and other stores across the state that have the machines. Lucey say the machines are typically coin-pusher machines, where someone inserts a coin with the hope that it will push coins, cash, other prizes off a shelf inside. They also include a kind of slot machine where users first pay for an access card, use it to play and then can redeem it for a payout after.
Lucey says no one has been arrested but they're still investigating.
Comments