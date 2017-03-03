Oregon deputy charged with harassment fired

1:53 Looking for a job? You'll want to watch this first Pause

2:03 Peak azalea season has arrived at Callaway Gardens

1:45 Why does MCSD want to change its custodian system?

2:39 Cottonmouths coach and general manager discusses search for new ownership

2:40 Looking Back: Mother remembers son fatally shot in 2013

0:32 Meet Big Red

4:12 Does Columbus have a gang problem?

2:38 Sunday Interview: Columbus' city manager discusses his earliest and most important role model

2:26 Public defender Stephen Craft discusses traffic laws and vehicular homicide