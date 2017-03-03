Change in federal rate boosts legislative allowance

The size of the daily allowance Alaska legislators receive during session has risen due to an increase in the federal rate that the allowance is based on.
Jessica Geary is finance manager for the Legislative Affairs Agency.
She says on Wednesday, the daily rate for non-Juneau legislators rose from $213 to $275. For Juneau legislators, the daily rate rose from nearly $160 to $206.
The issue of the allowance, known as per diem, has gotten attention as lawmakers address Alaska's multibillion-dollar budget deficit.
A House subcommittee recommended cutting the per diem but House Finance Committee co-chair Paul Seaton said it's up to the Legislative Council to set per diem policy.
The council's chair has announced plans to review policy.
Comments