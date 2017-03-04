After bruising election, Democrats meet to elect leader

Minnesota Democrats are about to pick their party leader after a bruising election cycle.
Democrats were set to gather in Hinckley Saturday to vote for the party's chair. Current chairman Ken Martin is seeking a fourth, two-year term. He's being challenged by former party associate chairwoman Donna Cassutt.
Minnesota Public Radio News (http://bit.ly/2mksoji) reports that Martin's contested re-election bid comes as Democrats in Minnesota and elsewhere ponder their connections to rural areas. Democrats lost many rural legislative seats as Republicans swept back to power in the Minnesota Senate.
Cassutt says it's time for a new leader who can rebuild trust with voters. Martin says he's done the right things as party chair but Democrats were simply swamped by Donald Trump's candidacy.
