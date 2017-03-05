Bill would create Vermont cold case unit

Vermont legislators are considering dedicating a state police unit to solving cold cases.
MyChamplainValley.com (http://bit.ly/2m8DMOJ) is reporting that the state has 55 unsolved murders dating back to the 1950s as well as 35 unsolved missing person's cases that go back to the 1940s.
Republican Rep. Patti Lewis, of Washington, Vermont, is sponsoring a bill that would create a cold case unit within the Vermont State Police to investigate these cases. It would include at least two part-time investigators.
The state police's Major Crime Unit was created in 2015 but officials say current cases take priority. Major Glenn Hall of the Vermont State Police says it's a positive thing when police are able to resolve a case and give the family of the victim or missing person some closure.
