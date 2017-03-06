National Politics

March 6, 2017 4:00 AM

Interfaith rally opposing anti-Semitic acts draws hundreds

The Associated Press
PROVIDENCE, R.I.

State leaders have joined hundreds of people for an interfaith rally in Providence to speak out against recent anti-Semitic acts across the country.

There has been a rash of vandalism at Jewish cemeteries and more than 120 bomb threats against Jewish organizations in three dozen states since early January.

Gov. Gina Raimondo (ray-MAHN'-doh), U.S. Sen. Jack Reed and U.S. Reps. David Cicilline (sihs-ihl-EE'-nee) and Jim Langevin (LAN'-jih-vin), all Democrats, attended the multi-faith gathering on Sunday afternoon at the Rhode Island Holocaust Memorial.

The Providence Journal reports religious representatives and elected officials urged everyone to denounce the persecution of a religious group.

Imam Mufti Ikram, of the Rhode Island Council for Muslim Advancement, said during an opening prayer that they stand shoulder to shoulder with the Jewish community.

Related content

National Politics

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Columbus, Phenix City weather for March 6 from WRBL'S Carmen Rose

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos