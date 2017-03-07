New Mexico governor hurts knee while skiing

New Mexico Gov. Susana Martinez has injured her knee while skiing in Utah as she traveled there for a meeting of the Republican Governors Association.
A spokesman for Martinez said Tuesday that she "took a spill" and would get her knee checked out in the coming days.
While in Utah, Martinez has criticized the Democrat-led state Legislature for wasting time on matters such as selecting a state dance instead of addressing a crisis in state finances.
The Legislature has until March 18 to approve a budget that would address major shortfalls in funding for public schools, Medicaid and other programs.
Martinez says she may be forced to call a special session to deal with major state issues. Senators met Tuesday with administrators of cash-strapped schools and universities.
